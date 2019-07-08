Binge-watching TV can lead to higher risk of cardiovascular disease

(WTNH)– Binge-watching TV can help you destress but could it be stressful to your heart?

After a long day at work or school, you plop down on the couch and turn on your favorite show and before you know it, the episode ends with a cliffhanger and the next one is about to start.

But stop, maybe you should wait and find out what happens another day.

Researchers at the University of Florida studied sitting behavior and heart risk in over 3,000 African-Americans over several years.

They found watching more than 4 hours of TV a day was linked to a 50% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death compared to watching less than 2 hours of TV a day.

The good news is that high levels of vigorous physical activity over 2 ½ hours a week negated this risk.

So get up and stretch, and watch your shows in moderation.

You may be feeling desperate to see what happens next but it may save your heart to delay that gratification.