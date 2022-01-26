Blood donations still needed amid first-ever national blood crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are urging Connecticut residents to donate blood amid the worst national blood shortage in over a decade.

”We’re comfortable when there’s a five-day supply of blood,” American Red Cross COO Richard Branigan said. “We don’t have that level right now.”

Lamont is asking residents to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

”I need you to go to RedCross.org,” the governor said. “I need for you to do the most selfless thing, which is donate blood.”

The American Red Cross said it has less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, such as Type O, and nearly one-quarter of hospital blood supply needs are not being met.

The coronavirus pandemic has played a role in the shortage — causing a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges. The organization also noted that a recent onslaught of winter weather around the United States contributed to the shortage.

Nicole Donzello, a blood donation recipient, knows the need for blood donations. She’s currently being treated for leukemia.

“Without the blood, we can not have oxygen traveling throughout our body, and as a result, we could be looking at things such as cardiac arrest,” Donzello said.

All blood types are needed, specifically Type O positive and Type O negative and platelet donations.

The Red Cross asked healthy individuals to roll up their sleeves to help. People can make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).