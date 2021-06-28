Blood supply fallen to critical levels, Red Cross is asking Americans to donate blood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of blood donations has dropped more than ever before. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The Red Cross is asking Americans to restore the nation’s blood supply, which has fallen to critical levels.

News 8 is joined by Bob Fiore, President and Founder of the Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate, to talk about an important Mega Blood Drive that’s coming up.

Visit the Red Cross’s website to register for your appointment or to learn more.

See the full interview in the video above.