NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FDA has approved a new blood test for pregnant women to identify whether they are at risk of preeclampsia.

The potentially deadly condition disproportionately affects Black women in the U.S.

The blood test is the first significant advancement in diagnosing preeclampsia in over 100 years.

Dr. Sten Vermund, a pediatrician and Yale School of Public Health professor, joined Darren Kramer on News 8 to explain pre-eclampsia and the symptoms mothers should look for.

Watch the video above to learn more about the significance of this new test.