Blumenthal and Pediatric Gastroenterologist warn of magnet toy danger

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There have been 55 cases in Connecticut of children ingesting small pieces of magnet toys.

Across the nation, two children have died because two or more of the magnets clung to each other causing severe intestinal damage that was detected too late.

They can prove irresistible to small children but even teenagers have attempted to use them to mimic facial piercing and jewelry.

Early symptoms can be hard to detect; just a bellyache or vomiting, but with early detection the magnets can be removed with an endoscopy.

“Even still, given the consequences of delay this often means an emergency procedure, sometimes in the dead of night that can be long, technically challenging and high risk,” says Dr. Peter Townsend, a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Doctor Townsend joined Senator Richard Blumenthal Friday in calling on the Consumer Product Safety Commission to ban the sale of the magnet toys.

They actually were banned by the Consumer Product Safety Commission from 2012 to 2016 and swallowing incidents declined. But a federal court ruled against the ban and since then swallowing incidents have increased.

Senator Blumenthal said, “The magnets are dangerous. The Consumer Product Safety Commission ought to ban them but if it lacks the power to do so legislation is necessary.”

Senator Blumenthal says he just introduced this legislation (the Magnet Injury Prevention Act) to ban these magnet toys and has asked Amazon to remove them from their shopping offerings.