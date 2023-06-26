HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has joined other leaders to urge the U.S. News and World Report to stop accepting money from hospitals that it ranks.

“It’s taking payments from the hospitals that it is supposed to be ranking objectively and impartially,” he said. “If it’s taking payments, are those payments really objective and impartial? And what’s the methodology? What criteria does it use?”

The U.S. News and World Report releases annual rankings for hospitals, including for specialties, medical conditions and procedures.

Blumenthal said accepting money is a conflict of interest, and that eliminating the practice would remove a perception that the rankings are unfair.