NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 700,000 Americans are living with brain tumors.

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, a critical time to discuss warning signs and treatment options.

Dr. Mark Horynak, a neurosurgeon at Backus Hospital, joins Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to explain the leading-edge care accessible to those who receive a brain cancer diagnosis.

Hornyak also explains the different categories of brain tumors and the importance of having access to treatment options.

Visit HartfordHealthCare.org/neuro for information.