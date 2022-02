(WTNH) – As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, it’s also important to shine the spotlight on health issues that impact the Black community as well. One of those issues specifically is breast cancer.

Dr. Camelia Lawrence, director of breast surgery for the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Midstate Medical Center discusses this topic.

For more information, head to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/breastcancer.

Watch the full interview in the video above.