October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and News 8 is educating and informing you about this important topic.

Camelia Lawrence, the Director of Breast Surgery at Hartford HealthCare’s Hospital of Central Connecticut and MidState Medical Center, joined News 8 to talk about the issues of racial disparities in breast cancer.

Find out more at hartfordhealthcare.org/breastcancer.

Watch the video above for more.