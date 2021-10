WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Health experts at Bridgeport Hospital want you to get the facts of all vaccines, not just the COVID-19 shot.

Bridgeport Hospital is hosting a free “Vaccines from A to Z” lecture at the Westport Center for Senior Activities on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

You can go to myactivecenter.com to register for the event.