Can a popular social media site help you to be more healthy?

(CNN) – Pictures and posts. It’s what can usually be found on Facebook.

But there’s something new on this social media site. It’s called preventive health.

Aimed at the number one and number two killers in America — heart disease and cancer. And seasonal illnesses like flu.

The new feature will help users track what preventive health screenings are available. And make personalized recommendations only the user can see, based on each person’s age and sex.

For instance — when to get a cholesterol test or where to get a flu shot.

Users then have the option to learn more information, mark the recommendations as completed, if you already have done some of them —

or set checkup reminders to schedule future tests.

For now — the new tool is only available in the United States.

And can be accessed by either searching for it on Facebook or clicking on a promotion that might appear in news feeds.



Facebook partnered with several organizations to provide the most up to date accurate resources and information, including the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.