Can weight loss help prevent breast cancer?

(ABC News) - Breast cancer is still one of the most deadly diseases among women despite some amazing advances.

Although it's not known why certain women get the disease, being overweight is one reason believed to put women at risk - particularly those who have already undergone menopause.

Related Content: Chip company releases special edition flavor for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

But, there is some potential good news coming out of a new study this week. Researchers looked at a group of more than 60,000 women who intentionally lost weight. Those who lost 5 percent or more of their body mass were at significantly lower risk of developing invasive breast cancer.

These results, though only for one particular breast cancer type in one particular group of people, offers heartening news. Not only is treating obesity good for overall health, but it also seems to offer benefits for preventing a common and debilitating disease for many women.