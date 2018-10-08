Health

Can weight loss help prevent breast cancer?

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

(ABC News) - Breast cancer is still one of the most deadly diseases among women despite some amazing advances.  

Although it's not known why certain women get the disease, being overweight is one reason believed to put women at risk - particularly those who have already undergone menopause. 

Related Content: Chip company releases special edition flavor for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

But, there is some potential good news coming out of a new study this week. Researchers looked at a group of more than 60,000 women who intentionally lost weight. Those who lost 5 percent or more of their body mass were at significantly lower risk of developing invasive breast cancer. 

These results, though only for one particular breast cancer type in one particular group of people, offers heartening news. Not only is treating obesity good for overall health, but it also seems to offer benefits for preventing a common and debilitating disease for many women. 

Continue Reading

ABC News


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center