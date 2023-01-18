(WTNH) — When it comes to alcohol, many may ask themselves, how much is too much?

Well according to new findings from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, the standard should be set at just two drinks a week. This is a drastic change from the country’s last alcoholic guideline released in 2011, which advised women could have up to 10 drinks per week, and 15 for men.

The new study however only advises two drinks per week, no matter your gender.

According to the research behind this new proposal, which was conducted for over two years, having two drinks per week would allow drinkers to avoid some of the most major consequences of alcohol.

This includes the risk of developing cancer or other illnesses and harming yourself or others while inebriated.

The ideal amount of alcohol consumption per week is of course none, the study said. However, limiting yourself to only two drinks would spare your health. The study goes on to say that having three to six drinks per week increases the risk of developing several types of cancer, including breast and colon cancer.

If you are consuming seven drinks or more in a week, experts said that the risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke increases significantly.

Experts are also now advising warning labels be printed on alcoholic containers, the same way warning signs are printed on products containing nicotine or tobacco.

This guideline is not mandated, and Canadians are not strictly limited to two drinks per week. However, the website noted that it provides people with the information they need to make well-informed decisions about alcohol consumption.

So to ask again, how much is too much? Would you stick to two drinks a week with these new findings? Share your thoughts with News 8 by emailing reportit@wtnh.com.