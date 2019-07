(WTNH) — The measles outbreak in the United States is not showing signs of letting up.

According to the CDC, the number of cases nationwide stands at 1,109 as of last week. That’s an increase of fourteen cases over the past week.

The highest number reported in the U.S. since 1992. Cases have been confirmed in 28 states.

