CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to deli-sliced meats, cheeses Bigstock (Photo: Big Stock Photo) [ + - ] Video

WASHINGTON (WHTM) - A total of eight people in Pennsylvania and three other states have been hospitalized for infections from a Listeria outbreak linked to deli-sliced meats and cheeses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The infections of the Listeria monocytogenes have also been reported in Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. One death has been reported in Michigan.

The CDC said ill people reported eating different types and brands of products, including meats and cheeses, purchased from and sliced at deli counters in many different retail locations.

The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from meat sliced at a deli and from deli counters in multiple stores. A single, common supplier of deli products has not been identified, the CDC said.

The CDC is not advising that consumers avoid eating products prepared at delis, or that retailers stop selling deli-sliced products. The agency said retailers should clean and sanitize deli slicers frequently and other areas where deli products are prepared, stored or served to avoid cross-contamination.

People at higher risk for severe Listeria infection should handle deli-sliced meats and cheeses carefully to prevent illness. Pregnant women and their newborns, adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick with listeriosis.

For more information, click here.