CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to deli-sliced meats, cheeses
WASHINGTON (WHTM) - A total of eight people in Pennsylvania and three other states have been hospitalized for infections from a Listeria outbreak linked to deli-sliced meats and cheeses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
The infections of the Listeria monocytogenes have also been reported in Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. One death has been reported in Michigan.
The CDC said ill people reported eating different types and brands of products, including meats and cheeses, purchased from and sliced at deli counters in many different retail locations.
The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from meat sliced at a deli and from deli counters in multiple stores. A single, common supplier of deli products has not been identified, the CDC said.
The CDC is not advising that consumers avoid eating products prepared at delis, or that retailers stop selling deli-sliced products. The agency said retailers should clean and sanitize deli slicers frequently and other areas where deli products are prepared, stored or served to avoid cross-contamination.
People at higher risk for severe Listeria infection should handle deli-sliced meats and cheeses carefully to prevent illness. Pregnant women and their newborns, adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick with listeriosis.
For more information, click here.
More Stories
-
- Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike
- UPDATE: Sources with DEEP Confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive for rabies
- Waterbury tribute to local fallen veterans coming soon
- Like many things in life; it's all about the money
- Big concerns about money problems in Hamden
- Senator Murphy tours Hammonasset Meigs Point Nature Center
- 4 Connecticut restaurants among top hole-in-the-wall spots in the country
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
If you thought last month felt a bit warmer than usual, that's because it was!Read More »
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Protesters shut down streets in New Haven
Protesters are taking over New Haven Thursday night, shutting down entire...Read More »
-
Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike
As the Stop & Shop strike enters week two, there is collateral damage....Read More »
-
Kodak Black arrested on drug, gun charge at Canadian border, Foxwoods performance cancelled
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) - Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as...Read More »
-
UPDATE: Sources with DEEP Confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive for rabies
Sources with DEEP confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive...Read More »
-
What's Right with Schools: Shelton Intermediate School raises funds to sponsor clean water wells
There's a powerful lesson being learned at Shelton Intermediate School, how a...Read More »
Video Center
-
St Patrick's suspect previously arrested at other cathedral
A college philosophy teacher arrested after entering St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters had also been arrested at a New Jersey cathedral this week and had booked a Thursday flight to Rome, the NewRead More »
-
Boys & Girls Club hold annual "Great Futures Celebration" in Hartford
The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford held its Great Futures Celebration on Thursday night at the Connecticut Convention Center.Read More »
-
Big concerns about money problems in Hamden
Councilman Cory O'Brien said the Town of Hamden is running out of money to keep the fire station next to town hall running.Read More »