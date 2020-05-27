CDC says antibody tests could be wrong up to 50% of the time

(WTNH) — Antibody tests for coronavirus might not be as reliable as was previously thought. The CDC has released new guidance saying the tests might be wrong up to 50 percent of the time.

Officials say the tests are not accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, like within schools or correctional facilities. The new guidance says health officials or health care providers who are using antibody tests need to use the most accurate test they can find and might need to test people twice.

