NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When pregnant moms get vaccinated, they are helping themselves and protecting their babies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released findings on pregnancy and the impact of COVID-19 vaccination.

The findings were based on mothers who received two shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, but not those who had one shot or those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Babies whose mothers received their two shots during pregnancy had a 61% lower risk of being hospitalized with COVID in their first six months of life, according to the study.

“There is no risk that’s been identified to the vaccines in pregnancy and we keep identifying benefits,” said Yale maternal-fetal medicine specialist Joshua Copel.

The study used data from 17 states from July 2021 to January 2022.

“Pregnant women need the vaccine because when pregnant women get COVID, they have much higher rates of complications, including needing to be on ventilators, on the heart-lung machines, and of dying,” Copel said. “So it’s really important for pregnant women.”

Copel said he is a convert and a believer.

“I was even in the original Pfizer study. I volunteered to be one of the people to get the vaccine to determine safety and efficacy, so, I’m a believer.”

Was it because of his position?

“If I’m going to be recommending it, I shouldn’t be afraid to get it, and I thought it was a relatively easy way to contribute to the science.”