NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID lockdown did not just create a mental health crisis. New research reveals many teens’ physical well-being was also put at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data last week that takes a closer look at child abuse during the lockdown.

More than half of high school students reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent. Additionally, more than 10 percent of teens say they experienced physical abuse, including hitting and kicking.

Yale Medicine’s Dr. Yann Poncin at the Child Study Center said this did not come as a surprise.

“This is a manifestation of all of us struggling, parents struggling, grandparents struggling, aunts and uncles and adults and the world struggling,” Poncin said.

The same study reported about a third of parents lost jobs during this time.

If you ever suspect a child is a victim of abuse, call the Connecticut Department of Children and Families’ careline at 1 (800) 842-2288. If you experience any issues when calling the main number, call 1 (860) 352-9261.