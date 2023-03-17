NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tickborne illnesses in the United States are up 25%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yale Scientist Goudarz Molaei told News 8 one of the factors that could be causing the increase in tickborne diseases could be shorter winters.

“Understandably because of climate change and other environmental conditions we are seeing increases in tick abundance and tick activity,” Molaei said.

The CDC is now putting out an alert about Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease that is transmitted from the bites of black-legged ticks.

Babesiosis infections can be asymptomatic or cause mild to severe illnesses that can be fatal.

When will the Lyme disease vaccine be available?

The CDC said the illness is becoming more prevalent across the northeast, including the state of Connecticut.

Molaei told News 8 that one in two ticks is infected with at least one disease agent.

“We have to be aware of the areas that might be infested with ticks so wooded areas, tall grasses area, try to avoid those areas at any costs,” he said.

Molaei says if you have no other choice, you’ll have to consistently perform a tick check on yourself and your pets, as they can often bring home ticks with them.

He added that in Connecticut we have around 300 cases of Babesiosis each year.

The CDC is urging anyone spending extended time outdoors to use tick repellents and wear long sleeve shirts and pants if they can.