Conn. (WTNH) — The CDC could decide anytime now whether they should approve the new COVID-19 booster shots that are the first to target a virus variant.

This is the first vaccine of its kind and will be available to people ages 12 and above. The timing could move forward quickly, as some of the new vaccine supply is already here in Connecticut. If approved, it could go into arms of the most health-compromised this weekend.

The new COVID booster is one of the many vials that have already arrived at Hartford HealthCare. The Healthcare system’s director of pharmacy told News 8 they already received a small percentage of their supply requested.

“We’re heading into the holiday weekend, our IT people are still setting up the new booster for appointments,” Hartford HealthCare Director of Pharmacy, Eric Arlia, said. “We’re really shooting to kick all that off next week.”

Vaccine and booster strengths wane over time, and the fall and winter are when health experts could see COVID cases spike. The Omicron BA5 variant is extremely contagious, so the goal is to get people boosted to prevent against its danger and continued spread.

“We’d encourage that individuals who have been waiting to get their booster dose or individuals who are far out from their last booster dose to take advantage of the authorizations of these bivalent vaccines as we head into the fall and winter months,” Dr. Doran Fink from the FDA told ABC News.

Since April, hospitalization rates in people over age 65 have jumped, the CDC said. In Connecticut, 353 people remain hospitalized, a number that has been somewhat consistent recently. 74 people died in Connecticut in the past seven days.

“As soon as we have enough vaccines available, we will be distributing it to all of our medical group offices that have been offering the vaccine throughout,” Arlia said.

Arlia said things are moving quickly and happening faster.

“I think very quickly, we’ll move into a period where the vaccine is readily available,” Arlia said.

Pending the CDC approval, Arlia recommends people keep checking the Hartford HealthCare website to get the very latest information on vaccine supply and to use “MyChart.”

We expect to hear more details from the state’s commissioner of public health on Friday.

