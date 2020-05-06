Recognizing and thanking nurses for National Nurses Week 2020

(WTNH)– It’s National Nurses Week and now more than ever is an important time to thank the nurses in our lives who are on the frontline fighting the coronavirus.

In fact, The World Health Organization has designated 2020 as “The Year of the Nurse.”

The team of nurses at Saint Francis Hospital goes above and beyond to provide compassionate care. Here’s a look at some of their incredible nursing staff:

Amanda Fagan, RN

Tracey Stanlewicz, RN

John Corraccio, RN

Giovanni Mercado, RN

Evelyn Trinidad, RN

Members of Unit 10-7, Saint Francis Hospital (Kimberly Card, RN; Huan Richards, RN; Vy-Thao Nguyen, RN; Ashley Cournoyer, RN)

There are several other amazing nurses from around the state who also deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication. Here’s a look at some:

Amy Greco,Surgical Trauma ICU Nurse at Yale

Fair Haven Community Health Care Nurses and Medical Assistants

Husband and wife – both registered nurses from Yale New Haven Hospital have built a giant heart ❤️ in their front yard to show support for fellow workers on the frontline

RNs from the Covid unit 9.5! ❤️ Tracey, Adrianna, Melina & Morganne, Erin, Marietta

People around the state have been expressing gratitude for nurses and other healthcare workers since the pandemic began. Here’s a look at some appreciation: