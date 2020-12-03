Certified practitioner talks about ways dementia patients, caretakers can manage stress this holiday season

(WTNH) — The holidays can be stressful for everyone but it could feel even more stressful this year because of the pandemic.

Patty O’Brian, a certified dementia practitioner for Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, joined News 8 to talk more about helpful hints for the holidays.

Some caregivers ask whether their loved one with dementia should even bother celebrating the holidays or just lay low; O’Brian encourages celebrating the holidays and suggests finding ways to modify the festivities for their loved one with dementia. Having connections with loved ones, even virtually amid the pandemic, are super important, according to O’Brian.

There is also a class Hartford HealthCare is offering to provide hints for having a happy holiday. The virtual class will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register, call 855-HCC-HERE or click here.

