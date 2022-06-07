NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Charlotte Hungerford Hospital was recently designated and recognized as a Primary Stroke Center.

The new Stroke Center, which is now part of Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute, offers a patient-centric approach to providing exceptional care and treatment for patients and their families.

Dr. Hugh Cahill, the medical director of the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Stroke Program, spoke about the Stroke Center and the team behind it.

For more information, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Neuro