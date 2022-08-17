(WTNH) – While it is the time of year to enjoy warmer temperatures and vacation days, summer is also the time of year when the demand for blood in hospitals is highest. Across the country, about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed by patients every day.

Dr. Thomas Mezzetti, the Pathologist and Lab Medical Director at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, is talking about the importance of blood nations.

The Charlotte Hungerford Blood Drive is taking place on August 18 from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

