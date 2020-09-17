Children ages 3 and up will soon be required to wear face masks in CT childcare programs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Children ages 3 and up in Connecticut will soon be required to wear a face mask while in childcare programs, the state Office of Early Childhood announced.

The mask mandate is part of a state order, and will go into effect on Sept. 21, 2020.

Childcare facilities are asked to create and enforce a written policy for staff and families. The policy must include ways to gently remind children to keep their masks on, and how to respond to parents who won’t let their children wear a mask.

Exceptions to the rule include a documented medical condition, health care or developmental needs.

Children who are non-compliant will not be excluded from the program.