Clifford Beers, 4-CT providing mental health guidance with new Reach Out CT support line

(WTNH) — Isolation during this pandemic is taking its toll on the mental health of many, young and old.

Dr. Alice Forrester, CEO of New Haven-based Clifford Beers, and Ted Yang, co-founder and CEO of 4-CT joined News 8 to discuss this topic.

4-CT is an organization that coordinates philanthropy and provides aid to non-profit services throughout Connecticut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4-CT and Clifford Beers have collaborated to provide Reach Out CT, a free support line for residents. The support line will direct callers to resources or services they may need. You can call Reach Out CT at 1-844-TALK-4CT (1-844-825-5428).

This helpline is available Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.