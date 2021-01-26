Clinical psychologist discusses how to find help for teens facing addiction

(WTNH) — We’ve heard a lot about substance abuse during this pandemic, and now one focus is on teenagers who are struggling with this issue.

It’s estimated that 50% of teens have misused a drug “at least once,” and that 15 million need treatment, but only one in 10 receive it.

Dr. Carrie Pichie, a clinical psychologist and Regional Director of Ambulatory Services at Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, joined News 8 to talk more about this.

Hartford HealthCare will be hosting a virtual teen substance abuse education session on Thursday, Jan. 28. at 6 p.m. To register, visit Hartford HealthCare’s virtual classes webpage or call 855-HHC-HERE.

