Clinical social worker addresses need for health equity, mental health resources for Black youth

(WTNH) — We’ve been following how the coronavirus strikes people of color at a higher rate, with health equity being something followed closely now. One group that is showing danger signs is Black youth.

Maisha Smith, Child and Adolescent Clinical Social Worker at Hartford Hospital Institute of Living, joins News 8 to discuss this topic further.

Smith addresses how the pandemic and how exposure to news coverage on police violence can take a toll on one’s mental health.

“It’s important that youth are feeling connected to the individuals that are helping them get through these tough issues,” Smith said.

Watch the video above for more.