NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cold season is underway, but certain over-the-counter cold medications may not be available at your local pharmacy.

CVS recently pulled some common cold medicines from its shelves after a recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee’s finding that an active ingredient in them is ineffective.

Dr. Andrew Wong with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 to explain why.

He also provides insight into what other ingredients we should think about when choosing a cold remedy. What about natural remedies?

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org to learn more.