College students head out into communities with substantial COVID-19 transmission to spread the word about vaccines

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – College students in Hartford were out canvassing local areas to try to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A lot of people they are talking to may be hesitant about taking the vaccine and they’re hoping that they will connect with them as well as connect with other young people who will hear their experiences as well.

It’s part of a program that is in cooperation among the city of Hartford, the local health district, and Quinnipiac University. It comes as Hartford, New Haven, and New London counties are classified under CDC guidelines as areas with substantial COVID-19 community transmission.

So, they say now is even more important to get the word out.

“I do believe that showing the data showing that this is going on in Hartford right now that that would be critical to basically change the minds of people,” said Zechariah Stephens, College Corps member.

Health districts in both Hartford and New London counties are finding ways to reach out to the community to try to express how serious they believe this situation is.



