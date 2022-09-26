(WTNH) — This autumn, millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The new regulation will help make these devices more accessible to anyone experiencing hearing loss.

Dr. Andrea Bates, an audiologist with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, joined News 8 to discuss the new policy and how it can benefit Americans.

One of the primary topics Bates discussed on News 8 at Noon was information availability. For those with hearing loss who are seeking accurate online information, Bates recommends visiting the Hearing Loss Association of America’s website.

The American Academy of Audiology is another national organization for audiologists that can be a great resource, as well as the American Speech Language Hearing Association and the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, according to Bates.

For more information on hearing loss, visit Hartford HealthCare’s website.

Watch the video above for the full interview.