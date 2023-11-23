NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we celebrate Thanksgiving, spend time with family, and give thanks. As we come together, we also should celebrate safely and responsibly.

Togetherness raises the risks of COVID-19, cold and flu season, and injuries from house fires, food-borne illnesses, and food prep cuts and burns also increase during the holiday season.

Eric Walsh, MD, director of Hartford HealthCare Go-Health Urgent Care, discusses storing leftovers and treating burns. He also shares tips on staying healthy this holiday season.

