Community Alliance for Research & Engagement discusses ‘Fight the Flu’ campaign

(WTNH)– We are heading into a double risk season with our second COVID-19 wave and the flu season, which is also deadly.

We are highlighting one group that is bringing the flu shot to people. Sarah Gordon-Brilla and Bernard Macklin, from the Community Alliance for Research & Engagement or “CARE” organization, tells us about their “Fight the Flu” campaign” and how their van works in times of COVID-19 in the video above.

You can find the van in various locations across New Haven every Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

