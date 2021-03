FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Eligible residents have the opportunity to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday without an appointment.

Day Kimball Healthcare is hosting a walk-in community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Plainfield High School. Walk-ins are accepted at Saturday’s clinic until 3:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed; just bring a form of identification and an insurance card.

Anyone who attends must wear a mask and clothing that will allow for access to your upper arm.