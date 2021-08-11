Community Health Centers honor frontline workers for hard work during the pandemic

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Wednesday morning a big thank you to honor frontline healthcare workers at Community Health Centers in eastern Connecticut.

Along with the recognition are growing concerns about the recent spike in COVID cases and the ongoing effort to get people vaccinated.

More than a year after COVID-19 hit the state, the job continues with Community Health Centers helping to wage the war.

“The question now is really trying to get to hard to reach populations. That’s really where Community Health Centers really shine,” said Rep. Joe Courtney.

Speaking at the early morning breakfast, Congressman Joe Courtney joins the celebration of National Community Health Center Week.

“When the country was scrambling to get PPE, testing, and then vaccinations, Community Health Centers were really the back bone,” Courtney said.

Right now, COVID-19 is surging again, but this time, healthcare workers are dealing with the Delta variant.

In eastern Connecticut, the COVID-19 vaccination rate is currently under the state average, but the health centers are ramping up efforts to slow the spread.

“Now, it’s an arm by arm conversation process of getting residents in our area and in the state of Connecticut vaccinated,” said Jennifer Granger, President & CEO of United Community and Family Services.

For those in contact with frontline workers, they say it’s crucial to let them know they’re appreciated as they put their lives on the line.

“If they need additional flexibility, if they need to take a day off, we encourage them, take a day off, we need you back here, we need you well,” said Cara Westcott, COO of United Community and Family Services.