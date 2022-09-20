NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a new school year, which means students are back to playing sports. When it comes to concussions, there are several misconceptions.

Dr. Joseph Bautista, a sports medicine specialist with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, explains the signs and symptoms of a concussion, how a concussion is diagnosed and the common misconceptions.

For students in contact sports, Bautista said being prepared and practicing proper form and technique are key in preventing concussions.

For those who do get a concussion, Bautista said physical and cognitive rest is best.

