(WTNH) — Congressional leaders announced Wednesday a $289 million increase in funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia-related research at the National Institutes of Health.

The funding will be used to drive improvements in care, create better treatment options and research ways to prevent the disease.

Right now, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates 80,000 people in Connecticut are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to rise.

“It’s actually becoming more prevalent… we’re aging as a nation and Connecticut is aging. We’re the sixth oldest state right now and age remains the biggest risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Christy Kovel, director of public policy for the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you suspect a loved one could be suffering from memory loss or showing signs of dementia, the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is ready to help.

You can reach out with any questions you have by calling the association’s 24-hour hotline at (800) 272-3900. Learn more by visiting their website here.