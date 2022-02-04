Conn. doctors worry people are not coming in for ER visits, screenings due to COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Visits are down at Connecticut hospitals. Doctors are concerned people are not coming in for emergency room visits or routine screenings because of COVID.

Yale New Haven Health, Trinity Health Of New England and Hartford HealthCare all reported hospital visits and doctor’s visits are down.

“Probably people heard word-of-mouth from their friends or family, ‘don’t go to the emergency department, it’s really busy,” said Dr. Kenneth Robinson, chief of emergency medicine at Hartford HealthCare.

Doctors at Hartford HealthCare said it is not anymore. The COVID positivity rate and hospitalizations are down, but reluctance to see a doctor is up.

“We are really encouraging people to forget about the last two years. If you think you have symptoms, you need to come to the hospital, because it could be a really significant issue,” Robinson said.

At Trinity Health Of New England, they are concerned about people postponing surgeries and hesitating to get seen when they have a problem.

“We don’t want people holding their bellies in pain because they’re home not wanting to come in because they have a problem,” said Dr. David Shapiro, CMO of Trinity Healthcare. “So if you discover the problem, get it taken care of. It’s safe to do so, we are open, we are safe, we are here, we can help you.”

Shapiro said one positive thing that came out of COVID was telemedicine, which is a great option to diagnose a problem for the elderly.

“You can’t really do a physical exam through a telemedicine visit, but you can ask people about their problems, that can prompt you to come to the hospital or go to the doctor’s office and get seen,” Shapiro said.

Doctors with Yale Medicine said colonoscopies are down 50% and that is in line with the national average. Colon cancer is very treatable if caught early. Delaying screenings puts patients at risk.

“COVID is going to stay with us for a while,” said Dr. Thiruvengadam Muniraj, Yale Medicine chief of endoscopy. “It is the new normal and we have to learn to live with that and not put our own life at risk.”

Doctors said if you are really concerned about COVID, call the hospital or office ahead of time and ask about the safety protocol to put your mind at ease.