MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate is getting ready to mark a milestone with its 50th blood drive.

The event is happening Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Gate Lane in Milford.

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate has collected more than 300 gallons of blood from the last 49 drives giving another chance to nearly 7600 people.