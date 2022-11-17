Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.

Connecticut took the second spot, as there are 19 gyms for every 100,000 people. While there are a plethora of fast food restaurants – adding up to 74 per 100,000 people – the obesity rate is only 29%. Smoker count is also low, totaling 12%.

California took the lead, as 88 per 100 people have searched for a gym membership. Similar to Connecticut, fast food restaurants are easy to find in the Garden State – 78 per 100,000 – but there are 13 gyms per 100,000 people and the obesity rate is 26%.

Massachusetts scored third with one of the lowest percentages of smokers at 12%, and Vermont has the fewest fast-food restaurants at 58 per 100,000.

On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Kentucky were ranked among the 10 unhealthiest state with less gyms per population and a high smoker count of 24%.

A spokesperson for Total Shape noted that the fast-food industry in the U.S. is worth over $240 billion, and 1 in 4 Americans visit a fast-food restaurant every day. Even in healthy states like Connecticut and Massachusetts, there are triple the number of fast-food restaurants than gyms.

“America has a rich culinary history, and each state has vast arrays of different cuisines and delicacies,” the spokesperson said. “The temptation lies on every corner in every state! However, Americans also have some of the greatest sports facilities and events in the world, that inspire millions to get out and get active! It’s clear from the research that many states have a healthy balance and in doing so maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Find more information on Total Shape here.