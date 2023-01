DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry.

Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically.

“Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief medical information officer at Nuvance Health.

Providers must connect with Connie by May.