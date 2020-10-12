Connecticut Children’s and Hartford HealthCare join forces to advance pediatric health care in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s and Hartford HealthCare have joined forces to provide better pediatric care to Connecticut families.

On Monday, officials said the pair formed a “Pediatric Care Alliance” to provide children and their families with the highest level of coordinated medical care, which is also close to home.

“This unique alliance builds on both organizations’ historic collaboration on programs like kidney transplants, adult congenital heart disease, injury prevention and neonatal care,” officials said in a news release. “The Pediatric Care Alliance will enhance the experience of patients, their caregivers and providers. It will enable more streamlined care for children and families when and where they need it — spanning infancy, childhood, adolescence and young adulthood, and transition to adult care.”

During a news conference, it was announced that there would be a Connecticut Children’s within every Hartford HealthCare facility.

“Hartford HealthCare is extremely proud to partner in this meaningful way with Connecticut Children’s,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “We’re building this alliance to advance pediatric expertise, enhance services and improve access and quality outcomes for our youngest patients and their families. We’ve worked together for more than 20 years to improve care delivery, and this new clinical affiliation demonstrates our combined commitment to all families in Connecticut.”

“Connecticut Children’s is proud to partner with Hartford HealthCare and form this Care Alliance,” said Jim Shmerling, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “We partner throughout the region to care for all children. The Care Alliance joins an integrated adult health system, Hartford HealthCare, with our pediatric experts to establish a care continuum that supports high quality pediatric care close to home. We want to make it easier for children who need specialized care to access services and experts that can’t be provided in the local community.”

