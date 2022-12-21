NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut.

“Unfortunately, there have been nearly 800 daily COVID-19 cases, or a 21% increase over the last 14 days with a positivity rate in Connecticut,” Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said.

She points out this means increased hospitalizations and deaths, which can be prevented with the new bivalent COVID-19 booster.

“Some individuals, even though they’re vaccinated, who may have not received boosters may have waning immune protection, so given there’s new variants this highlights the importance of receiving an updated bivalent booster if you haven’t already,” Tuan said.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, as of Dec. 13 only 30.2%

of the general population has received the updated bivalent booster that targets the omicron variant. That is 686,742 people.

Of those age 75 and up, it is better, with 47.72% of the population boosted.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now made younger children eligible to get the updated booster and get protection heading into the winter.

“For children age 6 months to approximately 5 years old who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, they can receive a third dose as a COVID-19 bivalent, which is updated to cover more recent circulation strains,” Tuan said.

Chris Boyle, the spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said that the state had 550 COVID-19 hospitalizations two weeks ago. Last week, that number rose to 555.

However, there is some good news in the ongoing tripledemic. The Biden administration is releasing doses of the flu treatment medication Tamiflu from the national stockpile. States can then request doses.