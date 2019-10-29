Connecticut Dept. of Public Health is offering free breast cancer screenings

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health wants to remind people that even though Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to an end, it is important to get yourself checked.

The DPH says that you can apply and see if you qualify for free screenings in just two steps:

Confirm you are eligible to apply. See the chart below to see if your state or federal income qualifies.

2. Contact the DPH or the program center in your local area. See the chart below to see contact information for local program centers in the surrounding areas.

The program ties together the Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation (WISEWOMAN) Program and the Connecticut Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program in order to help women detect breast and cervical cancer in its early stages.

For more information call 860-509-7804 or click here to visit their website.