Connecticut doctor provides pain-free hand surgery without anesthesia

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — When a hand or finger hurts and surgery is the only option to fix it, some people choose to live with the pain because they are afraid of going under anesthesia.

A Connecticut doctor, who specializes in hand surgery, offers another option: The patient is wide awake and feels no pain.

Lina Peden, 31, was experiencing pain and loss of some hand motion from carpal tunnel syndrome.

“In the beginning, I couldn’t do things like put my fingers together; like I couldn’t bend them as much,” described Peden.

Peden was a new mom, breastfeeding, and did not want anesthesia because the drugs would make her breast milk unusable for a few days. She was thrilled to discover Dr. Brandon Shulman with OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics.

Dr. Shulman told her about operating on common, smaller hand injuries, without general anesthesia.

“Traditionally, all of these types of surgeries on the extremities need a tourniquet, and the reason we needed a tourniquet was to have a field where we could see and there wasn’t too much bleeding,” explained Dr. Shulman.

He said the tourniquet itself was what was uncomfortable and what actually required the anesthesia.

“We have these new techniques where we can inject numbing medicines, also with epinephrine, in a very specific manner, and that not only gives good numbness to the area so that the patient doesn’t have any pain during the surgery.”

He said it also takes away bleeding and points out the many benefits of doing surgeries on wide-awake patients.

“Patients don’t need any pre-op clearances, they don’t need any pre-op testing, they can eat the day of surgery, so when you have anesthesia you usually have to fast at midnight the night before.”

Other advantages include the doctor asking the patient to move their fingers during surgery, and also that they can drive themselves home.

Peden is now pain free.

“You can see it now, the scar is almost going away, but I can move my fingers and I can do a lot,” she said.

Dr. Shulman said there are some patients who do choose anesthesia because they do not want to be awake through the surgery, and he said they are more than happy to accommodate.