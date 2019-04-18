Connecticut flu deaths tick up to 68 this season
(WTNH) - The number of flu deaths in Connecticut has risen once again.
On Thursday afternoon, the Department of Public Health said that two more people had died from the flu this week, bringing the total to 68 deaths in Connecticut.
The department stated that 3,152 patients were hospitalized with influenza between Aug. 26th, 2018 and April 13th, 2019.
Related Content: Fighting the flu in Connecticut
Of those who died from the flu, 45 were aged 65 or older. 18 of the people who passed away were between 50 and 64 years old. Four were people between 25 and 49 years old. One person who died was between 5 and 17 years old.
For more information on flu activity in Connecticut, click here.
