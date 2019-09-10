Connecticut joins wave of lawsuits against vaping industry

(WTNH)– Connecticut is now joining a wave of lawsuits across the country against the vaping industry.

Attorney Ed Jazlowiecki is coordinating the effort in the state in what he calls a nationwide multi-district litigation.

“We’re going after JUUL and some of the other manufacturers for false advertising, selling adulterated products which the FDA just called them on the carpet yesterday,” said Ed Jazlowiecki, Attorney.

It comes down to the health of clients like George Rhodes who turned to e-cigarettes.

“I was under the impression the stuff was safe to take,” said Rhodes. “I got accustomed to the different flavors on the market and I ended up with fluid in the lungs.”

The cigarette smoker was trying to break a 55 year habit.

“I can’t go back because I like the stuff so much. I have different flavors that I like,” said Rhodes.

It’s estimated that 9 million adults in the U.S. and nearly 4 million teens vape.

With more than 400 possible cases of a severe, pneumonia-like lung illness, there are now six vaping-related deaths reported in the country. Just last week, five patients in Connecticut identified with serious lung disease after using e-cigs.

Reportedly, a spokesperson for Juul Labs says the lawsuits “essentially copy and past unfounded allegations” filed in other lawsuits. And have “launched an aggressive action plan to combat underage use” saying “we have never marketed to youth and do not want any non-nicotine users to try our products.”