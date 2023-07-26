HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders pushed on Wednesday for men to keep up-to-date with their health.

State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D-District 75) shared his own personal experiences.

“We deal with prostate cancer a little bit differently,” he said. “It’s not something where you go and do cartwheels. You’re embarrassed, you’re concerned. Your whole life starts flashing before you and you start thinking about ‘I’m too young.'”

Several leaders highlighted alarming health statistics and their own concerns as part of their efforts to raise awareness. They urged men to have regular check-ups with their doctors.