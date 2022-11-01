NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — November is a time to raise awareness about memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease. It’s also National Family Caregivers Month. Many of those caregivers are men.

There are 11 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S., looking after loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jonah Francis is a community educator and is on the Alzheimer’s Association board of directors. He helps men who are caregivers. He says their experience is different.

“Men are more likely to suffer with depression, guilt, burnout and quicker to pay for support other than their women counterparts,” Francis said.

Francis owns Pansy Homecare Services in West Hartford, so his insight into patients’ needs is valuable.

“They’re also less likely to open up and share than their women counterparts, so they keep things in a lot more,” Francis said.

In Connecticut, 80,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s, and twice as many caregivers. Francis hopes to get the word out about support resources throughout November.

Feedback from those he has helped has.

“What I’m getting from a lot of men is, ‘holy smokes, that sounds like me,'” Francis said. “I just think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to get together and share our experiences, listen, share resources and open up.”

If you are a caregiver looking for resources or know someone who might be, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, or call their free 24/7 helpline at (800) 272 3900.