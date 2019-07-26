Connecticut man suing vape company Juul

(WTNH)–A man from Fairfield County is suing the e-cigarette company Juul. 22-year-old Maxwell berger said he got addicted to their product as a teen, smoking up to two pods a day.

He said that led to a massive stroke, partially paralyzing and blinding him.

Studies show one Juul pod holds about one pack of cigarettes worth of nicotine. Berger claims Juul knowingly uses deceptive marketing to attract teems and that they downplay how dangerous the e-cigarette really are.

